The Star Trek Character You Likely Forgot Ashley Judd Played

"Star Trek: The Next Generation" is known for its beloved cast of core characters, including Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), and Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), all of whom reprised their roles on the Easter egg-filled series "Star Trek: Picard." There are also plenty of recurring characters that have made a mark on the series, including Ro Laren (Michelle Forbes), Moriarty (Daniel Davis), and the popular Guinan, who was played by Whoopi Goldberg in 28 episodes. But when thinking about "Star Trek: The Next Generation" cameos, there is one big name that fans may have forgotten about amid the adventures in the final frontier.

Ashley Judd came aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise in 1991 during Season 5, Episode 2, "Darmok." She played Ensign Robin Lefler, an engineer who works alongside Geordi, assisting him during the fight against a Tamarian deep space cruiser. Robin reappears during Season 5, Episode 6, "The Game," and gets recognized for her engineering skills by receiving a promotion to mission specialist. While working hard to keep the U.S.S. Enterprise in tip-top shape, she also finds herself in a brief romantic relationship with Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton). The episode delves into her backstory, including how she grew up around tech equipment, which has led to her engineering career.

And being cast in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was a whirlwind experience for Judd.