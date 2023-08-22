Shrek: Whatever Happened To Lord Farquaad?

"Shrek" begins with the titular ogre — voiced by Mike Myers — enjoying life in his swamp as he always has. However, his regimen, consisting of mudbaths, feasts, and scaring villagers half to death, is interrupted when loads of fairytale creatures set up camp on his land. The one responsible? The reprehensible, short-tempered, and egotistical Lord Maximus Farquaad (John Lithgow). He banishes them there to "perfect" his kingdom, Duloc, and sends Shrek to fetch his bride-to-be, Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz), so that he can marry her and become a proper king.

As fans of the "Shrek" series know, the wedding is wrecked by Shrek and his companions and Fiona chooses him over Farquaad. The wannabe king is then eaten by the Dragon, never to be seen at the movies again. As it turns out, Farquaad's story doesn't exactly end here. Farquaad famously returns in the Universal Studios theme parks attraction "Shrek 4-D" in a ghostly form, desiring to kill Fiona and take her as his queen in the underworld. His plot from beyond the grave continues in the "Shrek" comic series from publisher Dark Horse. Additionally, 2010's "Scared Shrekless" takes viewers to an abandoned, run-down version of Duloc.

Bearing in mind the direction of Shrek's story, Farquaad could have returned in the flesh after the events of "Shrek." Ultimately, though, the minds behind the "Shrek" series seemed to decide against such a concept.