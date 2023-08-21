Who Does Elizabeth Daily Play On Friends & What Famous Toon Character Does She Voice?

Several guest stars graced Central Perk during "Friends'" 10-season run on NBC, but Elizabeth Daily's character was one of the most self-serving. She has a supporting role in Season 3's "The One with Phoebe's Ex-Partner," in which she plays Leslie, the ex-partner that the episode's title refers to.

As the story goes, Leslie used to write and perform music with Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), but she left their duo behind after getting an offer to write television jingles. In the episode, Leslie comes back into Phoebe's life and tries to get the old band back together, but their collaborative relationship doesn't last long as the former has ulterior motives. In short, Leslie steals Phoebe's iconic "Smelly Cat" song and sells it to an ad agency to use in a commercial for cat litter. It isn't all bad news, however, as Leslie's act of betrayal inspires Phoebe to start working on a catchy, vengeance-fueled jingle about her old friend.

Elizabeth Daily's run on "Friends" might have been short-lived, but she will go down in history as one of Phoebe's main enemies. However, connoisseurs of '90s television might recognize Daly from another hit franchise that debuted during this decade.