The Challenge: Whatever Happened To Evelyn Smith?

While she might not have appeared on the most seasons of "The Challenge," Evelyn Smith is no slouch when it comes to the MTV reality series. She first appeared on Season 12's "Fresh Meat," an aspiring Olympian who came on the show risking a softball scholarship at the University of Arizona. She may have lost that one, but she was a contestant numerous other times, ultimately winning "The Inferno 3," "The Island," and "Rivals." She starred in seven seasons of the show across five years, but what happened to Evelyn Smith after "The Challenge?"

She eventually made her way back to college, this time at the University of San Diego, where she graduated with a degree in history. She joined Phi Beta Kappa but didn't really draw attention to her TV past. Upon graduating in 2013, it sounded like she was ready to leave reality TV behind, "I'd rather do something that leaves me with a greater sense of accomplishment. I do have goals and there are things I want to achieve. I can do so much more with my life than reality television."

Smith then studied at Harvard Law School, a pretty rare feat for alumni of "The Challenge." She's gone on to a successful legal and political career that certainly makes her stand out from other previous contestants.