Harrison Ford Has A Snake Named After Him IRL & His Response Is Pure Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford has had a newly-discovered species of snake named after him, and his response is perfectly in line with his famously ophidiophobic adventurer, Indiana Jones. The new species, Tachymenoides harrisonfordi, is a Slender Snake about 16 inches long, according to Conservation International. It was discovered in the Andes Mountains of Peru, and researchers say the Ford-inspired designation is to celebrate the actor's decades-long work advocating for conservationism. Ford, the vice chair of Conservation International, responded to the news with a quip characteristic of his snake-adverse archaeologist.

"These scientists keep naming critters after me, but it's always the ones that terrify children. I don't understand," Ford said. "I spend my free time cross-stitching. I sing lullabies to my basil plants, so they won't fear the night." Putting jokes aside, Ford continued, "This discovery is humbling. It's a reminder that there's still so much to learn about our wild world — and that humans are one small part of an impossibly vast biosphere."

But Ford isn't joking when he says it's often the more skin-crawling creatures that bear his name. Before this latest finding, he'd already had a species of ant — Pheidole harrisonfordi — and spider — Calponia harrisonfordi — named in his honor. Tachymenoides harrisonfordi is now the first reptile named for the 81-year-old actor.