The Challenge: Why Was Dee Edited Out? The Wild Story Explained

MTV's "The Challenge" presents an intense competition for former stars of other reality shows. That's a lot of personalities being forced into a single space, and occasionally, controversies from the real world impact what happens on the show.

Dee Nguyen was a winner of Season 34's "War of the Worlds 2," so she was invited back to compete in Season 35's "Total Madness." However, racially insensitive comments from Nguyen meant she got edited out of that competition. In June 2020, when Black Lives Matter protests occurred throughout the United States, many people participated in Blackout Tuesday, where they posted a black square instead of photos on social media to make room for more Black voices. While she later deleted the comments, US Weekly reported how Nguyen instead commented, "All you posted was a black square and went about your day and posting your lame a– thirst traps. People are dying." She followed this up with, "People die every f–king day. U don't know me or what I do. I suggest you wake the f–k up and get off social media."

Other reality stars chastised her online, including her "The Challenge" Season 35 co-star Bayleigh Dayton. She wrote, "THIS IS NOT HOW YOU SUPPORT BLM. I'm disgusted and disappointed. THIS IS NOT A TREND. THIS IS LIFE OR DEATH FOR US." The day after Dayton shared her message, MTV fired Dee on "The Challenge" and edited her out of the episode that aired on June 10, 2020. Dayton clarified on the "Challenge Mania" podcast that she didn't directly reach out to MTV to get rid of Nguyen, but she understood why the network did what it did. Nguyen would eventually apologize for her comments, but it seems some people never learn.