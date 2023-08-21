Seinfeld: How Many Episodes Are There & Which One Does Reddit Consider The Best?

Classic sitcoms don't get much more revered than "Seinfeld," which went from little-seen cult item to massive pop culture phenomenon over the course of nine seasons. In turn, every season of "Seinfeld" became very lucrative fodder for syndicated reruns and streaming, and the show remains a success on Comedy Central and Netflix.

In total, there are 180 installments of the saga of Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), George (Jason Alexander), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Kramer (Michael Richards), and the various friends and foes (mostly foes) that moved in and out of their misanthropic misadventures. Every "Seinfeld" fan has their favorites, but on Reddit, certain ones seem to rise to the top. It can be interesting for veterans of The Show About Nothing and newcomers alike to see which episodes seem to get the most acclaim among viewers.

As you can imagine, it would be easier to name the "Seinfeld" episode that no fan considers the best than to try and single out one classic above classics as Master of its Domain. But in a discussion on the r/Seinfeld subreddit, u/FragileCultsFan kicked things off with a worthy nomination: "Season 5 episode 22 'The Opposite.' Absolutely KILLS me when George turns down that woman's invitation and she gets so intrigued and asks 'Who ARE you George Costanza?' Best moment in the show." And that was only the beginning of the expansive discussion.