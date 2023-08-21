Seinfeld: How Many Episodes Are There & Which One Does Reddit Consider The Best?
Classic sitcoms don't get much more revered than "Seinfeld," which went from little-seen cult item to massive pop culture phenomenon over the course of nine seasons. In turn, every season of "Seinfeld" became very lucrative fodder for syndicated reruns and streaming, and the show remains a success on Comedy Central and Netflix.
In total, there are 180 installments of the saga of Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), George (Jason Alexander), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Kramer (Michael Richards), and the various friends and foes (mostly foes) that moved in and out of their misanthropic misadventures. Every "Seinfeld" fan has their favorites, but on Reddit, certain ones seem to rise to the top. It can be interesting for veterans of The Show About Nothing and newcomers alike to see which episodes seem to get the most acclaim among viewers.
As you can imagine, it would be easier to name the "Seinfeld" episode that no fan considers the best than to try and single out one classic above classics as Master of its Domain. But in a discussion on the r/Seinfeld subreddit, u/FragileCultsFan kicked things off with a worthy nomination: "Season 5 episode 22 'The Opposite.' Absolutely KILLS me when George turns down that woman's invitation and she gets so intrigued and asks 'Who ARE you George Costanza?' Best moment in the show." And that was only the beginning of the expansive discussion.
There are so many classic Seinfeld episodes, it's impossible to pick just one as the best
The discussion continued with u/antihero-joe, citing one of the most famous "Seinfeld" episodes of them all: "The Outing, where Jerry is being interviewed and the interviewer thinks he and George are gay. Every time they convince her they're not gay, something happens that makes it seem even more likely. Every line is so funny, George deciding to 'come out' mid episode, and the constant callback: 'not that there's anything wrong with that.' I'm cackling from start to finish. My absolute [favorite] ep."
"The Boyfriend." "The Dinner Party." "The Marine Biologist." Each comment on the thread seems to call another all-time classic to the mind of any "Seinfeld" devotee. One from u/Broadnerd is more honest than most: "I truly couldn't pick. There's probably a dozen that I think are just jam packed and wonderfully written."
Reddit didn't seem able to crack the problem of the Greatest "Seinfeld" Episode of All Time, but that shouldn't surprise anyone who's ever spent any time discussing that question with fellow fans. Trying to single out just one is an impossible feat, like generating a profit from depositing empty bottles in Michigan or flying towards the sun on the wings of pastrami.