The Ending Of Netflix's One Piece Season 1 Explained

Season 1 of "One Piece" on Netflix adapts the manga and anime's opening East Blue Saga. The story follows Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), a good-natured young pirate whose body stretches like rubber due to eating a Devil Fruit. Seeking out the One Piece, the treasure of legendary pirate Gol D. Roger (Michael Dorman), Luffy assembles a crew over the course of the season, each member with their own unique abilities and goals.

The swordsman Zoro (Mackenkyu) and the navigator Nami (Emily Rudd) are the first to join him. Usopp (Jacob Romero), a teller of tall tales who's mastered using a slingshot, joins them on Syrup Island, where the crew also gets a new ship, the Going Merry. Sanji, a womanizing waiter with martial arts skills, volunteers to become the Straw Hat Pirates' chef — at the same time, Nami betrays the group, stealing the Going Merry and giving it to the fish-man Arlong (McKinley Belcher III).

When Nami was a child, Arlong murdered her adoptive mother Belle-Mere (Genna Calloway) and conquered her hometown of Coco Village. Nami has since been robbing pirates for the purpose of getting enough money to buy the village back from Arlong — a plan that is doomed to failure. Nami feels terrible about betraying her crew and stabs herself in the arm over the tattoo she was forcibly given by the Arlong Pirates. Luffy stops her, and agrees to help her defeat Arlong.

Meanwhile, Koby (Morgan Davies) and Helmeppo (Aidan Scott), Marines who crossed paths with Luffy in the first episode, are pursuing the Straw Hats while working under Vice Admiral Garp (Vincent Regan) — who turns out to be Luffy's grandfather.

Whew — we think that's everything!