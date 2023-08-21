The Challenge: Whatever Happened To Ruthie?

Fans have been watching contestants on "The Challenge" compete in a multitude of extreme contests almost longer than any other reality competition series, and in that time, viewers have seen several memorable people come and go over the years, including Ruthie Alcaide. After making her presence known several times through her days competing, some fans may wonder what she has been up to since she last participated in the show's signature stunt-ridden shenanigans.

The reality TV star's first claim to fame came when she joined the cast of "Real World: Hawaii" on MTV in the late '90s, which paved the way for her "Challenge" days to take place. Her pulse-pounding journey as a contestant kicked off with "Battle of the Sexes" in 2002, with Alcaide returning for the follow-up in 2003. She would next appear in "The Gauntlet 2" in 2006, and her final appearance on the long-running reality series came in 2009 on "The Duel 2."

Since then, Ruthie Alcaide has remained somewhat active in the industry, starring in movies like "The Rainbow Bridge Motel," in which she also served as Executive Producer. Alcaide has also done a lot of work behind the camera, working on film and TV productions for titles such as "Drib," "Almost Home," "People Magazine Investigates," "Bad Girls Club," and "Big Brother."

Alcaide certainly has been staying busy since her days on "The Challenge." After being away from the game for so long, some fans might be curious to know what she thinks of how the reality competition series has progressed since her departure.