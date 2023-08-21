The Challenge: Whatever Happened To Ruthie?
Fans have been watching contestants on "The Challenge" compete in a multitude of extreme contests almost longer than any other reality competition series, and in that time, viewers have seen several memorable people come and go over the years, including Ruthie Alcaide. After making her presence known several times through her days competing, some fans may wonder what she has been up to since she last participated in the show's signature stunt-ridden shenanigans.
The reality TV star's first claim to fame came when she joined the cast of "Real World: Hawaii" on MTV in the late '90s, which paved the way for her "Challenge" days to take place. Her pulse-pounding journey as a contestant kicked off with "Battle of the Sexes" in 2002, with Alcaide returning for the follow-up in 2003. She would next appear in "The Gauntlet 2" in 2006, and her final appearance on the long-running reality series came in 2009 on "The Duel 2."
Since then, Ruthie Alcaide has remained somewhat active in the industry, starring in movies like "The Rainbow Bridge Motel," in which she also served as Executive Producer. Alcaide has also done a lot of work behind the camera, working on film and TV productions for titles such as "Drib," "Almost Home," "People Magazine Investigates," "Bad Girls Club," and "Big Brother."
Alcaide certainly has been staying busy since her days on "The Challenge." After being away from the game for so long, some fans might be curious to know what she thinks of how the reality competition series has progressed since her departure.
Ruthie was baffled by the behavior of certain contestants
The reality television genre is filled with programs known for being a haven for hysterical outbursts and non-stop drama. And people that watch "The Challenge" understand that the reality competition series is certainly not a stranger to people throwing shade or dishing out trash talk. But according to Ruthie Alcaide, who took part in nine episodes on "The Challenger: All Stars," the vibe of the competitive series is different from when she was participating in the contests earlier, and things have gotten a bit more hostile when it comes to how some of the contestants on the series treat other players.
"Watching back I was shocked at the way that people would talk to people and the way they would cuss them out, even as partners," Alcaide said in a 2021 interview on the Mike Lewis Podcast. "I was like how did this happen? You know like these people were such, I don't have words for it. Like people that I saw on recent Challenges that I really like, had been like kind of abusive and verbally, very much so. I don't know. I was shocked. I don't know when it changed."
Things have certainly escalated on the series since Alcaide last participated in the extreme contests, from the insane upgrades to the exhilarating trials they put players through to the amount of money on the line for those crowned victorious. But it appears things have greatly intensified to a boiling point in the taunting arena on "The Challenge," making the entire affair a bit too hot to handle at times for the former contestant while watching the action unfold in her absence.