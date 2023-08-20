Who Is The Entranced Girl In The Samsung Z Flip Commercial?

Every once in a while, an actor in a widely seen TV commercial will capture the attention of audiences worldwide, most of whom probably make it a habit of fast-forwarding through or ignoring commercials whenever possible. So it is with the new Samsung Z Flip smartphone commercial, seemingly inspired by Jordan Peele's film "Get Out" and various summer camp slasher movies. It stars one memorable performer as one of the product's mesmerized victims.

If you've seen the commercial once or a hundred times, you've probably taken notice of the young woman with the distinctive face who falls under the trance of the phone after asserting (in a British accent, no less) that it would never happen to her. The "entranced girl," as she has become known, is an actress named Amanda Dahl, and once you see her close-up in the commercial, you will more than likely never forget it.