Who Is The Entranced Girl In The Samsung Z Flip Commercial?
Every once in a while, an actor in a widely seen TV commercial will capture the attention of audiences worldwide, most of whom probably make it a habit of fast-forwarding through or ignoring commercials whenever possible. So it is with the new Samsung Z Flip smartphone commercial, seemingly inspired by Jordan Peele's film "Get Out" and various summer camp slasher movies. It stars one memorable performer as one of the product's mesmerized victims.
If you've seen the commercial once or a hundred times, you've probably taken notice of the young woman with the distinctive face who falls under the trance of the phone after asserting (in a British accent, no less) that it would never happen to her. The "entranced girl," as she has become known, is an actress named Amanda Dahl, and once you see her close-up in the commercial, you will more than likely never forget it.
Amanda Dahl has a few other credits to her name, but for now at least she is the Samsung Z Flip entranced girl
The kind of recognition and fame that Amanda Dahl is experiencing is rare for a single TV commercial, and it can be a mixed blessing for any actor. Will Dahl's immediately recognizable face as the entranced Samsung Z Flip girl make trouble for her future efforts to get parts? Time will tell, but for now, you can see her in a handful of other things, none of them having anything to do with the new generation of flip phones.
As you can see on her IMDb listing (where her bio photo leaves no doubt that she is the person in the commercial, despite it not being credited on the site, which doesn't always include ads), Dahl has several other credits to her name, the most high-profile being Season 3, Episodes 1 and 2 of the Batman mythos series "Pennyworth," in which she appears as abducted heiress Jessica Thistle.