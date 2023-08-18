The Brady Bunch Movie: Who Plays Marcia & Why Is She Familiar To Ben Stiller Fans?
While some parodies tend to viciously go for the jugular, 1995's "The Brady Bunch Movie" has a softer touch, looking back nostalgically at the '70s sitcom. "Part homage, part spoof, the deft balancing act is a clever, engaging adaptation," Variety's Leonard Klady wrote at the time of the film's release. And, indeed, the real humor comes from the jarring contrast between the happy-go-lucky Bradys and their decidedly more modern peers.
"The Brady Bunch Movie" features a breakout performance from Christine Taylor, who plays Marcia. Her Marcia is comically vainer than her '70s counterpart. For example, she brushes her hair 5,000 times every morning — though she does relive the classic broken nose scene. In some ways, she exists solely to torture Jan (Jennifer Elise Cox), inciting mutters of "Marcia, Marcia, Marcia."
Taylor would make a number of on-screen appearances through the remainder of the decade, including in "The Craft," "The Wedding Singer," and in a three-episode arc as Bonnie on "Friends." She's perhaps best known, however, for her many collaborations with Ben Stiller in "Zoolander," "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story," "Tropic Thunder," and "Zoolander 2."
Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller are partners on-screen and in life
Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller met in 1997 on the set of "Heat Vision and Jack," a pilot starring Jack Black that was directed by Stiller. Though the pilot never made it to order, Taylor and Stiller hit it off and got married in 2000.
Soon after, Taylor became a familiar face in Stiller's projects, beginning with her role as Time journalist Matilda Jeffries in 2001's "Zoolander," a role she reprised for the 2016 sequel. After taking some time off to start a family, Taylor joined the cast of 2004's "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" at her husband's behest. "We had a blast," Taylor told IGN. "It was just a very different dynamic than 'Zoolander.' Very different because this is the first movie we did together since having our daughter." She continued, "When we did 'Zoolander,' we were newly married... It was sort of almost an extended honeymoon."
In 2017, Taylor and Stiller separated after 17 years of marriage. The separation, however, proved to be temporary. The pair reconnected during the pandemic while they were hunkering down together with their children. "Then, over the course of time, it evolved," Stiller told Esquire. "It's been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic."