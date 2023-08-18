The Brady Bunch Movie: Who Plays Marcia & Why Is She Familiar To Ben Stiller Fans?

While some parodies tend to viciously go for the jugular, 1995's "The Brady Bunch Movie" has a softer touch, looking back nostalgically at the '70s sitcom. "Part homage, part spoof, the deft balancing act is a clever, engaging adaptation," Variety's Leonard Klady wrote at the time of the film's release. And, indeed, the real humor comes from the jarring contrast between the happy-go-lucky Bradys and their decidedly more modern peers.

"The Brady Bunch Movie" features a breakout performance from Christine Taylor, who plays Marcia. Her Marcia is comically vainer than her '70s counterpart. For example, she brushes her hair 5,000 times every morning — though she does relive the classic broken nose scene. In some ways, she exists solely to torture Jan (Jennifer Elise Cox), inciting mutters of "Marcia, Marcia, Marcia."

Taylor would make a number of on-screen appearances through the remainder of the decade, including in "The Craft," "The Wedding Singer," and in a three-episode arc as Bonnie on "Friends." She's perhaps best known, however, for her many collaborations with Ben Stiller in "Zoolander," "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story," "Tropic Thunder," and "Zoolander 2."