Jackass 5 - Will It Ever Happen?
"Hi I'm Johnny Knoxville, and welcome to Jackass!"
This simple and instantly recognizable phrase — as absurd as it may sound — has become something of a call to arms for anyone who grew up in the late '90s and early '00s. With its cavalcade of irreverent pranks and cringe-inducing stunts, "Jackass" was one of the shows that helped define MTV during the height of its popularity. So much so that Knoxville and his motley crew — including Steve-O and Bam Margera — were able to attain individual success based on their groinal and bodily humor-based shenanigans on the show.
Aside from the original three TV seasons, the crew also saw great success on the big screen. From 2002 to 2022, four "Jackass" films — plus one spin-off — were released in theaters to ample box office success and positive responses from fans. Their most recent outing, "Jackass Forever," brought in a solid box office gross, leaving many to wonder if a fifth entry is on the horizon. We take a look to see if "Jackass 5" is possible, or if it is just a pipe dream.
The origins of Jackass
Back in the '90s, Johnny Knoxville wasn't yet the star we know today. Much like one of his influences, Hunter S. Thompson, Knoxville was up for anything and everything, including testing self-defense equipment on himself for "Big Brother" magazine. His risk-taking didn't go unnoticed, and soon the magazine was gaining attention from other like-minded daredevils, including Steve-O. Soon enough, the likes of Chris Pontius and Jason "Wee Man" Acuña came on board, bolstered by behind-the-scenes staff such as Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze. This ragtag team made quirky videos for the early internet, and it didn't take too long before people took notice.
With the prospect of branching out into a television show, a few more talents were added to the ranks, including skater Bam Margera and his buddy, Ryan Dunn. This proved to be the final ingredient and, following some network shopping, the crew signed up with MTV. Per Van Toffler, the then-president of MTV Networks, "We just knew there were a bunch of knuckleheads out there who had a very high tolerance for stupidity and pain" (via Maxim).
"Jackass" made its television debut in April 2000 and was a near-overnight success. In no time at all, Knoxville went from doing random commercials to make ends meet, to posing for the cover of "Rolling Stone" Magazine. The show's success saw them break out onto the big screen in 2002, with "Jackass: The Movie" stretching their ever-increasing absurdity — all rife with genital-based humor and plenty of gross-out gags — for a further three movies.
The bumpy road to Jackass Forever
Following the box office success of "Jackass 3D," the franchise was fairly dormant for most of the 2010s. There was the "Bad Grandpa" spin-off movie in 2013 — based around Johnny Knoxville's Irving Zisman character — but this wasn't considered a sequel in the established "Jackass" film series.
The idea of a fourth film never quite went away though, with many fans still craving more from their favorite crotch-kicking chuckleheads. Sadly, in 2011, cast member and fan favorite Ryan Dunn was killed in a car crash at the age of 34. This was a tremendous loss for the crew, and his death was especially hard on Bam Margera, who had already been struggling with substance abuse issues prior to Dunn's untimely passing. Per an interview on "The Nine Club With Chris Roberts," 2012 was a particularly rough year for Margera, not just due to Dunn's death, but with painful bone spurs halting his skating career.
Margera's substance issues reared their ugly head once again during the production of "Jackass Forever," with Paramount Pictures quite hesitant to allow him back on board. These fears were later substantiated when they became a source of conflict between Margera and the film's producers, including Jeff Tremaine, Spike Jonze, and Knoxville. Margera even went as far as to publicly rant about his treatment on Instagram, alleging he was being treated like an animal by the studio. He also threatened his former friends, resulting in Tremaine slapping Margera with a restraining order. This resulted in Margera being fired from "Jackass Forever" and, aside from one stunt and a handful of background appearances, he was removed from the film entirely.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
How did COVID-19 affect Jackass Forever's production?
The production of "Jackass Forever" was plagued with issues, including the very public break-up with Bam Margera. However, another issue the crew had to overcome was the COVID-19 pandemic, which had put Hollywood on an indefinite pause.
While most productions simply pumped the brakes until they were allowed to resume, the "Jackass" crew were given some leeway as Paramount used the film as an excuse to see what future productions could be achieved during the pandemic. This was confirmed by Wee Man during an interview on "The Nine Club With Chris Roberts," where he also explained other ways the pandemic affected production. It seems that — much like with the previous movies — the team wanted to film stuff on location in some exotic locales. However, due to travel restrictions and the varying nature of COVID-19 testing in different countries, this had to be scrapped.
With the arrival of various vaccines, things regarding COVID-19 have become much more manageable than they were at the pandemic's peak. So with that hurdle removed, it'll likely be much easier to film a potential fifth theatrical film, should they decide to pursue it.
How Jackass Forever gave the franchise new life
"Jackass Forever" really does feel like a changing of the guard for the series, especially when it comes to the cast. While most of the original cast is back for another round, this entry also introduced some new blood — predominantly because many of the original crew can't push themselves as hard as they used to. While we have always maintained the mental image of Johnny Knoxville and company as perpetually young, invincible skater punks, many of them are in their 40s and 50s now. The new cast features Sean "Poopies" McInerney, Zach Holmes, Jasper Dolphin, Eric Manaka, and Rachel Wolfson. This means that "Jackass Forever" saw not only its first Black cast members but its first female cast member as well — a welcome diversification that broadened the appeal significantly.
Change is never easy for any long-running franchise but in this instance, the new additions didn't feel forced or reductive in any way. None of them felt out of place and it even allowed for some fresh reactions to things that perhaps the old cast might've become desensitized to. "Jackass" has always been a series built off of youthful vim and vigor, so this development makes absolute sense, and could see the franchise continuing even when the OGs are no longer part of the crew.
Steve-O says Jackass Forever was a bummer
When it comes to the cast of "Jackass," you'd be hard-pressed to find a member more dedicated than Stephen Gilchrist Glover aka Steve-O. From sticking a fishing hook through his cheek and swimming with sharks to bungee jumping in an excrement-loaded porta potty, Steve-O is the "Jackass" crew's indispensable man.
However, that doesn't mean it's always been peaches and cream for Steve-O. Both the third and fourth films were especially hard for the self-proclaimed Wild Boy for different reasons. "Jackass 3D" was Steve-O's first production after achieving his sobriety – something the crew all supported and helped him with. Despite his lifestyle transition, Steve-O was still as gung ho as ever, taking on crazy stunts including the iconic Poo Cocktail Supreme.
When it came to "Jackass Forever" though, Steve-O said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that it was "kind of a bummer." He went on to explain that this attitude stemmed from seeing what Johnny Knoxville was still subjecting himself to physically at his age. Specifically, a stunt that involved Knoxville being charged into by a charging bull, which resulted in severe brain damage. Steve-O was quoted as saying, "It's not fun to watch Knoxville get hit in the head anymore," and even went as far as to beg him to stop doing stunts of that level. If Steve-O was to ride again with the "Jackass" crew, we can assume he'd only do it if he knew his friends were going to be safe.
How did critics react to Jackass Forever?
The "Jackass" films have always been a bit of an anomaly, as you wouldn't expect films of their caliber to amass positive buzz from the press. However, with the exception of the first film, all of the main theatrical films have positive Rotten Tomatoes scores.
"Jackass Forever" stands as the highest-rated entry in the entire series and it isn't hard to see why. Nick Schager of Esquire described the original cast as "elder statesman of self-inflicted harm" which is an apt description if we've ever heard one. Schager also said, "In a pandemic era of extreme caution and fear, it's a welcome relief to watch Knoxville and the rest risk life and limb for the sheer hell of it." Many critics seemed to share the same sentiment, with Brett Doze of InSession Film saying, "I'm not going to pretend there is some thought-provoking, underlying message that wasn't there before, but I certainly did enjoy laughing my ass off with these friends."
That ultimately might just be the appeal of these movies — the feeling of reconnecting with something or someone from your past — and nostalgia is a powerful thing. Yes, we're getting wistful about a film where people get continuously smacked in the groin, but who said great art had to be conventional?
Why isn't Jackass 5 happening yet?
With "Jackass Forever" being both a critical and commercial success, many have wondered if "Jackass 5" will be happening. Sadly, as of writing, very little has been said about a fifth film, aside from a few scant comments.
The "Jackass" films aren't like other movies, as they don't have a screenplay or even a three-act narrative. The films — much like Johnny Knoxville's influence Hunter S. Thompson — have always maintained a gonzo ethos, with as much high-speed craziness as possible. As opposed to a plot, the film is more of an eclectic compilation of crazy stunts and pranks of varying scales.
Additionally, many of the best moments in the films aren't even planned, with several highlights originating as something thought up on the spot. An example of this would be the "Rocky" prank from "Jackass 3D," wherein Bam Margera would surprise someone with a splash of water and a punch to the head. You can't script or coordinate spontaneity like that, and this is a key factor in the films. If a fifth "Jackass" movie was announced, we'd likely not see a scrap of footage from it for a very long time. However, when and if that day finally comes, you can rest assured that hardcore fans of the series will be waiting with bated breath.
What Johnny Knoxville has said about Jackass 5
Much of the "Jackass" franchise's DNA stems from Johnny Knoxville. From its humble origins to what it has become, the man is undoubtedly the series' figurehead. Though it might be a head that has been rattled by a few sizable concussions, it's a head that has helped steer the ship since the beginning.
Any mentions of a potential fifth entry have been limited, with Knoxville himself providing the closest thing to an update. In an interview with Variety, Knoxville addressed the future of the series, saying, "We never said whether it was or wasn't [the final film] ... If we did continue, we would lean on the younger cast more and the old guys would take a little step back but still be a part of it." Addressing his own part in a possible "Jackass 5," Knoxville said, "I would have to step back because my neurologist said I can't have any more concussions."
Knoxville is the lynchpin of the show, and even if he did have to step back from some of the more physically demanding stunts, it would be great to see him play a part still. After all, "Jackass" wouldn't be the same without Knoxville's infectious cackling.
What could happen in Jackass 5?
Throughout the "Jackass" series and movies, we've seen a plethora of different stunts and pranks that the crew has pulled off. With acts of lewd depravity and rampant insantiy, they've elicited both hysterical laughter and visceral disgust in equal measure. We've seen Johnny Knoxville take to the sky on a big red rocket and Steve-O perform the grossest bungee jump anyone has seen. Most of us would flee at the mere thought of attempting acts like this, but the "Jackass" crew will (mostly) do it with a smile on their faces. There have also been pranks of varying scales as well, including a limousine packed with a swarm of bees, as well as a comically giant hand to smack people. Needless to say, the creative juices — among other bodily fluids — have always been flowing behind the scenes on "Jackass."
With "Jackass Forever" bringing us things such as a shock collar game involving a bear, and pogo sticks to the nether regions, where can they go from here? With people becoming increasingly desensitized — especially now with the presence of the internet — it might take a bit more to shock people in any future outings and the crew will need to find creative ways to up the ante.
Who would star in Jackass 5?
With the prospect of a fifth "Jackass" film not disappearing anytime soon, we need to consider who would be returning for another round. While perhaps in less of a hands-on role, Johnny Knoxville would likely return as the maniacal leader spearheading the whole thing. Long-serving cast members including Wee Man, Steve-O, and Chris Pontius have also appeared in all of the theatrical releases so far, so it is hoped they would also sign up for more madness. There is also the ever-loyal supporting cast of Dave England, Preston Lacy, and Ehren McGhehey — three men who've never had issues going above the call of duty. From being used as human football goals to playing beehive tetherball, they've always thrown themselves headfirst into whatever was needed.
However, as "Jackass Forever" showed us, the old guard seems to be passing the torch to a new generation of untrained stunt performers. These fresh faces each have a clear love for the series, many of them having grown up with it in the early '00s. It seems that as long as there are people bold enough to push themselves to the very limit, then the spirit of "Jackass" will never die. Whether for a fifth film or for another series — an idea that was greenlit and later refuted by Steve-O – it remains to be seen whether we will see more from our favorite pranksters or not.