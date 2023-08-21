Jackass 5 - Will It Ever Happen?

Following the box office success of "Jackass 3D," the franchise was fairly dormant for most of the 2010s. There was the "Bad Grandpa" spin-off movie in 2013 — based around Johnny Knoxville's Irving Zisman character — but this wasn't considered a sequel in the established "Jackass" film series.

The idea of a fourth film never quite went away though, with many fans still craving more from their favorite crotch-kicking chuckleheads. Sadly, in 2011, cast member and fan favorite Ryan Dunn was killed in a car crash at the age of 34. This was a tremendous loss for the crew, and his death was especially hard on Bam Margera, who had already been struggling with substance abuse issues prior to Dunn's untimely passing. Per an interview on "The Nine Club With Chris Roberts," 2012 was a particularly rough year for Margera, not just due to Dunn's death, but with painful bone spurs halting his skating career.

Margera's substance issues reared their ugly head once again during the production of "Jackass Forever," with Paramount Pictures quite hesitant to allow him back on board. These fears were later substantiated when they became a source of conflict between Margera and the film's producers, including Jeff Tremaine, Spike Jonze, and Knoxville. Margera even went as far as to publicly rant about his treatment on Instagram, alleging he was being treated like an animal by the studio. He also threatened his former friends, resulting in Tremaine slapping Margera with a restraining order. This resulted in Margera being fired from "Jackass Forever" and, aside from one stunt and a handful of background appearances, he was removed from the film entirely.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).