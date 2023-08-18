Critical Role: How Many Children Do Vex & Percy Have? Why Is One A Tiefling?

When you spend as much time with characters as "Critical Role," relationships are bound to develop. In "Campaign One: Vox Machina," flirting ran rampant, with many party members testing the waters, but Vex'ahlia (Laura Bailey) and Percy (Taliesin Jaffe) quickly became endgame material.

Following the campaign's events, Vex and Percy settle down in Whitestone, get married, and have five children. Vesper Elaina de Rolo was the first, born between one-shots "The Search for Bob" and "Dalen's Closet," with her mother's half-elf genetics and her father's natural white hair. Then, the couple welcomed half-elf twins Wolfe Kristoff and Leona Pike de Rolo, named after Vox Machina member Pike Trickfoot (Ashley Johnson). Soon after, Vex and Percy grew their family even more, giving birth to a black-haired half-elf child, Vax'ildan Fredrick de Rolo, named after Vex's deceased brother, Vax (Liam O'Brien).

However, Vex and Percy's most unique child is their last, Gwendolyn Zahra Melanie von Musel de Rolo. While the rest of her family are humans or half-elves, Gwendolyn is a tiefling sporting devilish characteristics, including red skin, horns, and a tail. Although she is Vex and Percy's biological daughter, she was born a tiefling because of a pact Percy made with the devil Ipkesh, granting Vox Machina passage into Mentiri but marking Percy's bloodline.