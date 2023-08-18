Critical Role: How Many Children Do Vex & Percy Have? Why Is One A Tiefling?
When you spend as much time with characters as "Critical Role," relationships are bound to develop. In "Campaign One: Vox Machina," flirting ran rampant, with many party members testing the waters, but Vex'ahlia (Laura Bailey) and Percy (Taliesin Jaffe) quickly became endgame material.
Following the campaign's events, Vex and Percy settle down in Whitestone, get married, and have five children. Vesper Elaina de Rolo was the first, born between one-shots "The Search for Bob" and "Dalen's Closet," with her mother's half-elf genetics and her father's natural white hair. Then, the couple welcomed half-elf twins Wolfe Kristoff and Leona Pike de Rolo, named after Vox Machina member Pike Trickfoot (Ashley Johnson). Soon after, Vex and Percy grew their family even more, giving birth to a black-haired half-elf child, Vax'ildan Fredrick de Rolo, named after Vex's deceased brother, Vax (Liam O'Brien).
However, Vex and Percy's most unique child is their last, Gwendolyn Zahra Melanie von Musel de Rolo. While the rest of her family are humans or half-elves, Gwendolyn is a tiefling sporting devilish characteristics, including red skin, horns, and a tail. Although she is Vex and Percy's biological daughter, she was born a tiefling because of a pact Percy made with the devil Ipkesh, granting Vox Machina passage into Mentiri but marking Percy's bloodline.
Vex and Percy's relationship is on full display in The Legend of Vox Machina
Amazon Prime's "The Legend of Vox Machina" brings the first campaign from "Critical Role" to life in a streamlined animated series, adapting the entirety of Vox Machina's story, including the romance between Vex'ahlia and Percy. Although the series focuses on Vox Machina's campaign adventures, meaning it's still far from the couple's wedding, it has already laid the groundwork for bringing the fan-favorite relationship to life.
While "The Legend of Vox Machina" features plenty of flirting between Vex and Percy, Season 2 introduces a pivotal moment for the couple's future relationship. In Episode 8, "Echo Tree," Vex and Vax reunite with their father, Syldor (Troy Baker). Vex has a complicated relationship with her father, who undermines most of his daughter's accomplishments. Percy understands this and tries to one-up Syldor, stating that Vex is now Lady Vex'halia, Baroness of the Third House of Whitestone and Grand Mistress of the Grey Hunt, suggesting Syldor treat his daughter with the respect she deserves. It may not seem like much, but Percy standing up for Vex only adds to her growing feelings for him.
Eventually, "The Legend of Vox Machina" will likely cover Vex and Percy's post-campaign relationship, including their family and children. The animated series gives "Critical Role" the opportunity to add to their already-established characters, and seeing Vex and Percy surrounded by their five children seems like the perfect happy ending for the beloved "Dungeons & Dragons" couple.