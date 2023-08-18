Who Plays Mona On Friends?

When rewatching "Friends," fans probably come across memorable personas like Mona, who may not have been major players but left their mark on the Emmy-winning sitcom's iconic legacy, and some viewers may be scratching their heads when they try to figure out which actor was responsible for playing the part on the show.

It's no secret that Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) has his fair share of relationships before he ends up with Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) on "Friends," including his time with the character Mona. She appears in seven entries of the 8th season, starting with "The One After I Do." Their relationship isn't a walk in the park, considering Rachel is pregnant with Ross' baby, but the two try to make it work even if there are a few hilarious hiccups along the way. There is no denying that she puts up with a lot while dating Ross, and the person responsible for bringing Mona to life is Bonnie Somerville.

After Mona and Ross ended things, Somerville went on to appear in a number of popular shows, like "NYPD Blue," "Kitchen Confidential," "Cashmere Mafia," "Code Black," "Blue Bloods," and more. She has also been involved with some solid big-screen titles, like "Pearly Gates," "Fire with Fire," "The Best and the Brightest," and "The Ugly Truth." There is no denying that Somerville has put together an impressive career overall, and her time on "Friends" will always arguably stand out as a major turning point, especially when considering how Bonnie Somerville felt when she was on the show and how she looks back at how things played out.