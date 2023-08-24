Golda Review: A Messy Glimpse Into 1970s Geopolitics

We have approximately 7 million biopics about men like Winston Churchill and Abraham Lincoln, but when it comes to someone like Golda Meir, one of the most prominent political figures in Israeli history, the field is woefully thin. "Golda," directed by Guy Nattiv and starring Helen Mirren in the lead role, attempts to remedy this by depicting the ailing prime minister amidst the Yom Kippur War. Whether it is quite up to the task is another matter entirely. While Mirren, as always, puts in a strong performance, it is in the service of a mediocre film with murky politics that occasionally border on propaganda.

In the 1960s and 1970s, Golda Meir was a key governmental figure on the geopolitical landscape. With relations between Israel and its Arab neighbors flaring up on a fairly regular basis, and with both the United States and the Soviet Union expressing a keen interest in the Middle East, her position as Israeli prime minister was ... well, let's say complicated. As a politician, she is outwardly unflappable, a figure of strength for her people. But on a personal level, she is rapidly unraveling. Undergoing chemotherapy for advanced lung cancer in secret, she is out of her depth when she receives intelligence that Egypt and Syria are planning a joint surprise attack on two fronts, one that Israel didn't see coming and isn't in a position to respond to with any force. She doesn't know which of her ministers are competent, which are imbued with a false sense of confidence, and which are simply telling her what they think she wants to hear. Every decision she makes costs lives, and she is acutely aware of this fact — she tracks each of them in a small notebook, to hold herself accountable for her failures.