The Best Family Dinner Scene In Blue Bloods Season 3

While it's no secret chasing down criminals and serving justice to the people of New York are exciting parts of the CBS police procedural drama, one of the big reasons that arguably keeps fans coming back for more is the family aspect of the series, and among the many Reagan moments viewers enjoy, the traditional supper section of each entry helps set "Blue Bloods" apart from the competition. While some seasons' dinner scenes are better than others, there is no question which meal from Season 3 outdoes the rest.

Episode 5, "Risk and Reward," caps things off with a laid-back family dinner where the adults knock back a few cold ones, and everyone enjoys some delicious pizza. The mood is light and cheerful as the family gathers to celebrate 60 years since Henry Reagan (Len Cariou) was inducted into the police force with a charming police-themed cake. Even though he is retired, the impressive milestone is still held in high regard, mostly because his career has influenced and inspired several individuals at the table who would certainly not have become difference-makers in the community had it not been for Henry's unparalleled dedication to the police force.

If there was ever a moment in a "Blue Bloods" entry that personified the Reagan family's commitment to protecting and serving the people of New York, that would be among the best choices. It's certainly a good choice for the best of the season, especially considering what some fans and cast members have said about the "Risk and Reward" dinner scene.