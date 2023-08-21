The Best Family Dinner Scene In Blue Bloods Season 3
While it's no secret chasing down criminals and serving justice to the people of New York are exciting parts of the CBS police procedural drama, one of the big reasons that arguably keeps fans coming back for more is the family aspect of the series, and among the many Reagan moments viewers enjoy, the traditional supper section of each entry helps set "Blue Bloods" apart from the competition. While some seasons' dinner scenes are better than others, there is no question which meal from Season 3 outdoes the rest.
Episode 5, "Risk and Reward," caps things off with a laid-back family dinner where the adults knock back a few cold ones, and everyone enjoys some delicious pizza. The mood is light and cheerful as the family gathers to celebrate 60 years since Henry Reagan (Len Cariou) was inducted into the police force with a charming police-themed cake. Even though he is retired, the impressive milestone is still held in high regard, mostly because his career has influenced and inspired several individuals at the table who would certainly not have become difference-makers in the community had it not been for Henry's unparalleled dedication to the police force.
If there was ever a moment in a "Blue Bloods" entry that personified the Reagan family's commitment to protecting and serving the people of New York, that would be among the best choices. It's certainly a good choice for the best of the season, especially considering what some fans and cast members have said about the "Risk and Reward" dinner scene.
Some enjoy Season 3's best dinner scene while others wouldn't order it again
There are some supper sequences in "Blue Bloods" that don't really garner much attention, and then there are those that earn the less-than-ideal designation of being the worst dinner scene of Season 3. But certain Reagan family meals, like the one featured in "Risk and Reward," have left some people with fond memories.
Fans have singled out the traditional Reagan get-together as a highlight of the entry, like a user on IMDb who wrote in their review, "This episode was nicely done with events being summed up at the regular Reagan Sunday dinner." An Amazon user commended the writers and offered appreciation for the nostalgia experienced while watching the scene play out, saying in the review, "Four generations of Reagans are present at the Sunday dinners, and the interplay and education that accompanies dinner is superb writing and makes me yearn for days of old."
But Bridget Moynahan, who plays Erin Reagan, didn't enjoy that scene, or at least wasn't a fan of the dish she had to consume. "I had to eat a moo shu pork calzone one time because it was written in the script so I had to keep eating it, commenting on it," the actor said in an interview with HuffPost Canada TV. "That was not good, and I will never do that again."
While many will always revere "Risk and Reward" for having one of the best dinner sequences the third season had on the menu, it will always be a nauseating reminder for Bridget Moynahan never to eat moo shu pork calzone again.