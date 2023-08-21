Deadpool: Why Professor Xavier's School For X-Men Looks Familiar To DC Fans

One of the most famous locales in the X-Men's corner of the Marvel Universe is the X-Mansion, or Professor Charles Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters. Thus, it's no surprise that it has appeared in numerous "X-Men" movies over the years, serving as the team of heroic mutants' base of operations. It has also popped up in the "Deadpool" duology as the strangely empty-looking home of X-Men Colossus (Stefan Kapičić) and Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand). Surprisingly, the massive, ornate mansion seen in all of these productions isn't a work of CGI.

The X-Mansion scenes in several of the "X-Men" movies and the two "Deadpool" films were shot at Hatley Castle in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. It's a breathtaking piece of architecture that works perfectly as a real-life X-Mansion, and it has even fit into some DC Comics-based productions. In addition to becoming home of the live-action X-Men, Hatley Castle has also appeared on the CW productions "Smallville" as Lex Luthor's (Michael Rosenbaum) mansion and the shared universe-launching "Arrow" as the mansion of the Queen family.

Away from the world of comic books, Hatley Castle has hosted a few other notable productions.