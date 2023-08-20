Jackass' Steve-O Exposes His Most Embarrassing Stunt (It's Not What You Think)

When it comes to the "Jackass" team, one specific member within the brave but easily breakable group has done everything from wearing a fart mask to getting an epic high five to the face. We're talking about Steve-O, who joined the MTV series' ranks around 2000 and includes among his accolades getting stung by a jellyfish and using his nether regions as a makeshift beehive. Incredibly, though, there's one task from Steve O's early "Jackass" days that even he prefers not to reminisce about, mainly because of the repeating wave of embarrassment that breaks whenever he thinks about it.

Originally airing in 2001, another MTV series, "Blind Date," sent Steve-O on a day out with lingerie model Desiree. Unfortunately, Steve-O didn't quite read the room right and proceeded to show off what he was best at, which the show lapped up in all its awkward glory. Steve-O admitted on his YouTube channel, "I was a big fan of the show and probably could've expected that they weren't interested in making me look good, and they didn't." Besides being a cringeworthy time capsule from the early 2000s, what followed was one of the worst first dates ever caught on film. One with a knife balancing act, incorrect methods of taking tequila shots, and Steve-O suffering through one of his most embarrassing televised experiences. As it turns out, though, despite being embarrassed by it today, that's precisely what he had planned.