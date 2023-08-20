The CSI Character You Probably Forgot Lea Thompson Played

For many fans, Lea Thompson will always be the lovesick teenager who thought Calvin Klein was an absolute dream. We're referring, of course, to her role as Lorraine Baines in the classic time travel movie gem, "Back to the Future." Besides that pitch-perfect trilogy, she was also a romantic interest for (sigh) "Howard the Duck," as well as the lead in the classic sitcom "Caroline in the City." However, there was a time when she was involved in a case on a long-running show that loves an extreme close-up of a corpse, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation."

"CSI" played host to a wild collection of guest stars throughout its 15 seasons, including Justin Bieber, Michael B. Jordan, and Jon Hamm, just to name a few. Thompson turned up in Season 14, Episode 7 of the show, and thankfully didn't end up on a slab or the pavement, unlike a lot of actors in their one-and-done appearances on the show. In the episode entitled "Under A Cloud," Thompson plays Defense Criminalist Jennifer Rhodes, who turns up on the scene to review an old case of Greg's (Eric Szmanda) that left a man wrongfully imprisoned for murder. With the help of another member of the team, Rhodes gets to work figuring out how Gus ended up in the predicament he's found himself in — one that put a man behind bars for seven years.