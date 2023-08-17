How Serial Killer Ed Kemper Was Unintentionally Immortalized In Star Wars

Ed Kemper, known as the Co-Ed Killer, murdered 10 people, including his mother and best friend. He was found guilty and received eight concurrent life sentences in 1973, ultimately being incarcerated at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville. Despite the brutality of the killings and him being sentenced a full four years before the first "Star Wars" movie came out, he shares an unusual connection with the property.

A 1987 Los Angeles Times article chronicled how a group of inmates at the California Medical Facility were part of a program to record audiobooks for people who are blind. Kemper ran this program and recorded more books than anyone else at the prison. Between 1977 and 1987, it's estimated he spent more than 5,000 hours in a recording booth, using four million feet of tape in the process to record audio for books like "Flowers in the Attic," "The Glass Key," "Dune, Book 4: God Emperor of Dune," "The Rosary Murders," and "Star Wars."

Kemper even spoke about what having access to the program meant to him, "I can't begin to tell you what this has meant to me, to be able to do something constructive for someone else, to be appreciated by so many people, the good feeling it gives me after what I have done."