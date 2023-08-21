The Ending Of The Hunt Explained

It's hard to think of a film that's had as much chaos and controversy leading up to its release as "The Hunt" did. Ironically, "The Hunt" didn't really suffer from production delays but faced multiple delays and setbacks due to outside criticism and tragedies. When it was supposed to originally release in 2019, Universal decided to pause the marketing campaign and pull ads due to recent mass shootings and gun violence. Then, the film started to receive backlash and criticism from conservative media and most notably former President Donald Trump for its subject matter of conservatives being hunted by liberal elites — despite no one having seen the film yet.

Unfortunately, "The Hunt" ended up also being a huge causality of the coronavirus pandemic, since theaters started to shut down directly after it hit theaters in March 2020. So it was forced into an expensive VOD run and was overshadowed by more pertinent news. Still, the film's satirical approach to relevant political and social tensions as well as the controversy surrounding it makes "The Hunt" worth talking about. Not to mention, the performances from Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank and the finale's fight between their characters are a blast to watch. So let's delve into "The Hunt," its tense finale, and the legacy the "controversial" film has left behind.