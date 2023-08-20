What Happened To James Jones From My 600-Lb Life?

In Season 2 of TLC's "My 600-lb Life," audiences are introduced to James Jones, a 38-year-old from Texas weighing 728 pounds. A fast food aficionado who is sleeping in the hospital bed of his late father and sister, both of whom passed away from weight-related causes, Jones' situation is dire. However, unlike participants such as Ryan Barkdoll, Jones thrives in Dr. Younan Nowzaradan's program.

Aside from a few minor setbacks and cravings, Jones loses 352 pounds by the end of the episode, in addition to starting a relationship with Summer, a woman he met online. In his "My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?" Season 1 follow-up episode, he undergoes skin removal surgery, weighs 291 pounds, and is engaged to Summer.

Starcasm caught up with Jones in 2019 — four years after his "Where Are They Now?" episode — for an update. "I weighed 239 [pounds] last month when I went to the oncologist," he said. Jones added that he went on "My 600-lb Life" to inspire people and would welcome the cameras back into his home for another follow-up. However, he said, this needs to be coordinated with the production team.