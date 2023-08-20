The Young And The Restless: Who Plays The New Tucker McCall?
Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) is back — and he has a brand-new face. The billionaire corporate tycoon is a man of many features. He was first introduced to "The Young and the Restless" in the guise of William Russ, best known as patriarch Alan Matthews from the sitcom "Boy Meets World." He played Tucker for only a few weeks before being replaced by Stephen Nichols, who portrayed Tucker amid most of his ups and downs. He's the one who got to act out the revelation that Tucker is Katherine Chancellor's (Jeanne Cooper) long-lost son. It's then revealed that Tucker has a long-lost son of his own — Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). Nichols also got to play the long and difficult romance between Tucker and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), which culminated in a 2011 wedding and a 2012 divorce, as that was the year when the actor left the show.
With Nichols busy on "Days of Our Lives" playing an iconic soap opera character he originated in Steve "Patch" Johnson, soap vet Trevor St. John stepped into Tucker's loafers in 2022 to gleefully torment the Abbott clan. St.John was initially cast as a mystery character, but when he showed up at Summer Newman (then Hunter King) and Kyle Abbott's (Michael Mealor) wedding, it was revealed that Tucker is back and up to his old tricks.
Trevor St. John has another famous soap role
Soap fans likely remember Trevor St. John for his stint as Todd Manning on the dearly departed "One Life to Live," which began in 2003. He initially arrived on the soap opera as a recast for Roger Howarth, who had turned Todd from a wicked villain into a misunderstood antihero. St. John continued the work Howarth began, adding to Todd's tortured romance with his wife Blair (Kassie DePaiva) and his tangled relationship with his daughter Starr (Kristen Alderson). Kidnappings, childbirth, and rivalries aplenty ensued. But when Howarth returned to the soap in 2011 and wanted to reclaim the character that made him famous, the show's head writer came up with the brilliant idea of making St. John's version of Todd the character's twin — Victor Lord Junior. Victor was killed off, only to turn up alive again in time for the show's series finale. He also appeared as Victor on the streaming revival of the soap that aired in 2013.
St. John is also likely familiar to fans of prime-time TV; he played Jesse Manes in 26 episodes of "Roswell, New Mexico" and appeared in all 13 episodes of The CW's "Containment." That's quite the career for someone who's made it through everything a soap opera can throw at an actor — and then some.