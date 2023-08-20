The Young And The Restless: Who Plays The New Tucker McCall?

Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) is back — and he has a brand-new face. The billionaire corporate tycoon is a man of many features. He was first introduced to "The Young and the Restless" in the guise of William Russ, best known as patriarch Alan Matthews from the sitcom "Boy Meets World." He played Tucker for only a few weeks before being replaced by Stephen Nichols, who portrayed Tucker amid most of his ups and downs. He's the one who got to act out the revelation that Tucker is Katherine Chancellor's (Jeanne Cooper) long-lost son. It's then revealed that Tucker has a long-lost son of his own — Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). Nichols also got to play the long and difficult romance between Tucker and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), which culminated in a 2011 wedding and a 2012 divorce, as that was the year when the actor left the show.

With Nichols busy on "Days of Our Lives" playing an iconic soap opera character he originated in Steve "Patch" Johnson, soap vet Trevor St. John stepped into Tucker's loafers in 2022 to gleefully torment the Abbott clan. St.John was initially cast as a mystery character, but when he showed up at Summer Newman (then Hunter King) and Kyle Abbott's (Michael Mealor) wedding, it was revealed that Tucker is back and up to his old tricks.