Friends: Who Did Fisher Stevens Play & Why Did He Apologize To The Cast Years Later?

Over the course of the 10-year run of "Friends" from 1994 to 2004, the core sextet had countless love interests (when they weren't dating each other, that is) ranging from wine guys to yetis to Russ. In the Season 1 episode "The One With the Boobies," Phoebe's (Lisa Kudrow) beau du jour is Roger, a shrink played by Fisher Stevens.

Initially, Roger is a catch — sweet, attentive, and extremely perceptive. Well, maybe a little too perceptive. Pretty soon, he is psychoanalyzing all of Phoebe's friends, getting to the bitter root of Chandler's (Matthew Perry) sense of humor and suggesting that Ross' (David Schwimmer) marriage was an act of self-sabotage, among other unwelcome insights. By the end of the episode, everyone — even Phoebe — deems him "intense and creepy."

In a 2021 interview on PeopleTV's "Couch Surfing," Stevens admitted that he was just as unpleasant on the "Friends" set as his character. "Yeah, I was a d***," Stevens said. "I've rarely seen any of those people on 'Friends' again, but I'm sure if you asked them about me, they would go, 'What a New York snob.'" Stevens also delivered a belated apology to the "Friends" cast. "Yeah, I'm sorry guys. I'm sorry I was a d*** to you all. I apologize. I was bad, I was wrong."