Book Of Boba Fett: Will There Be A Season 2?
"Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett" premiered on Disney+ with much anticipation behind it. With the famed bounty hunter — played by Temuera Morrison — back at the forefront of "Star Wars" following his action-packed return on "The Mandalorian," fans were eager to see his story finally continue. While it does answer burning questions regarding his escape from the Sarlacc Pit and exploits before his "Mandalorian" comeback, overall, the show left most fans disappointed due to its poor pacing, lack of a solid narrative foundation, and the overabundance of "Mandalorian" characters and plot points that overrun Fett's story.
Due to its poor execution, some are glad "The Book of Boba Fett" is seemingly over, though others are hopeful a potential second season can remedy the mistakes of its predecessor. Sadly, it doesn't seem another batch of episodes is in the cards for the time being. According to MakingStarWars.net owner and editor-in-chief Jason Ward, Lucasfilm sources have supposedly revealed that there's no work being done on Season 2. Thus, it's safe to assume that all the rumors regarding more "Book of Boba Fett" episodes are shaky at best.
Thankfully, word has it that Fett isn't going to disappear from television entirely despite his series seemingly concluding after just one season.
Fett could reemerge under the Mandalorian spotlight
Continuing, Jason Ward noted that Boba Fett could return to the small screen soon under the "Mandalorian" banner rather than that of "The Book of Boba Fett." "I did get more hits on the Boba Fett thing. So I think Boba Fett is in for ['The Mandalorian Season 4'] and I don't think there's another show," he said. Even though Fett is strangely absent from the entirety of "The Mandalorian" Season 3, given the immense popularity of the character, bringing him back to Disney+ ASAP is far from a bad move. Not to mention, Temuera Morrison exudes passion for the armored bounty hunter turned Mos Espa daimyo and is eager to play him again.
During an appearance on the "Whatnot UK" podcast (via MovieWeb), the actor revealed that he's not the happiest about how "The Book of Boba Fett" turned out, especially the fact that the title character isn't present for multiple episodes as the focus shifts to "Mandalorian" lead, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). He wants to make some changes to Fett's characterization through another go-around in the role. "We reintroduced him. We found out some stuff. But I think it's time to get him back to his badass ways. No two ways around that," Morrison added.
Perhaps, someday, "The Book of Boba Fett" will get another chapter, but until that day comes, all we can do is hope that Boba Fett himself won't disappear from any "Star Wars" spotlight.