Book Of Boba Fett: Will There Be A Season 2?

"Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett" premiered on Disney+ with much anticipation behind it. With the famed bounty hunter — played by Temuera Morrison — back at the forefront of "Star Wars" following his action-packed return on "The Mandalorian," fans were eager to see his story finally continue. While it does answer burning questions regarding his escape from the Sarlacc Pit and exploits before his "Mandalorian" comeback, overall, the show left most fans disappointed due to its poor pacing, lack of a solid narrative foundation, and the overabundance of "Mandalorian" characters and plot points that overrun Fett's story.

Due to its poor execution, some are glad "The Book of Boba Fett" is seemingly over, though others are hopeful a potential second season can remedy the mistakes of its predecessor. Sadly, it doesn't seem another batch of episodes is in the cards for the time being. According to MakingStarWars.net owner and editor-in-chief Jason Ward, Lucasfilm sources have supposedly revealed that there's no work being done on Season 2. Thus, it's safe to assume that all the rumors regarding more "Book of Boba Fett" episodes are shaky at best.

Thankfully, word has it that Fett isn't going to disappear from television entirely despite his series seemingly concluding after just one season.