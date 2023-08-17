Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Unleashes First Look At Godzilla In New MonsterVerse Show

Apple+'s "Godzilla" series was ordered in January 2022, but the creators haven't offered much in the way of teasers since then. However, the streaming service has finally unveiled some details about the next installment of the MonsterVerse franchise. The show is called "Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters," and we finally have some story details and pictures of the stars in action.

"Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters" stars the father-son duo of Kurt and Wyatt Russell, who will play Army Officer Lee Shaw at different stages of his life. According to Apple TV+'s synopsis for the show, the story will also follow two siblings as they try to uncover their father's connection to the mysterious Monarch operation following the Titan battle that rocked San Francisco in 2014's "Godzilla."

The 10-episode sci-fi drama will also star Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski. It remains to be seen what their roles will entail, but their characters will probably have to contend with some colossal creatures.