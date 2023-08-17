Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Unleashes First Look At Godzilla In New MonsterVerse Show
Apple+'s "Godzilla" series was ordered in January 2022, but the creators haven't offered much in the way of teasers since then. However, the streaming service has finally unveiled some details about the next installment of the MonsterVerse franchise. The show is called "Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters," and we finally have some story details and pictures of the stars in action.
"Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters" stars the father-son duo of Kurt and Wyatt Russell, who will play Army Officer Lee Shaw at different stages of his life. According to Apple TV+'s synopsis for the show, the story will also follow two siblings as they try to uncover their father's connection to the mysterious Monarch operation following the Titan battle that rocked San Francisco in 2014's "Godzilla."
The 10-episode sci-fi drama will also star Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski. It remains to be seen what their roles will entail, but their characters will probably have to contend with some colossal creatures.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will dig into the history of the monster organization
The synopsis for "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" also states that Army Officer Lee Shaw's journey takes place over the course of half a century, beginning in the 1950s. This was an interesting time in the Monarch organization's history, too, as they tried to kill Godzilla and other creatures with a nuclear bomb. As such, the show might dig into those events and examine the effect they had on the world.
This decade also featured the Great Smog of London, which, in MonsterVerse lore, was believed to have been caused by a giant winged creature. With that in mind, fans can probably look forward to "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" being a globe-trotting adventure that chronicles the titular scientific body visiting different corners of the world, from London to Skull Island.
Given that Monarch has existed since 1946, the Apple+ series has plenty of history to explore. And if the early images are anything to go by, that history will be occupied by an array of colossal creatures who've roamed the lands since long before humans even existed.