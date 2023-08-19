The Challenge - The One Thing Contestants Would Rather Do Than Party In The House

While MTV's "The Challenge" is primarily a competition show determining its winners through tough physical contests, its participants also reside together in a shared house, injecting the life of its castmates with a certain "Big Brother" element. While its competitors enjoy having a good time together at their shared home, more popular than partying is spending time at the gym. This is ultimately unsurprising considering that physical fitness is paramount to coming out on top of their competition.

Producer Dan Caster discussed the importance of the gym to the "Challenge" house in an interview with E! News. "It's just such a strong device for them to go and work out and to become physically fit so they can continue to compete and win," he said. "They help each other with whatever areas they want to grow in."

The fact that the gym takes precedence over any other space in the house doesn't mean that competitors don't enjoy letting loose, but simply that winning seems to be the priority for most cast members. That said, there are certain limits on just how wild contestants can get as long as they're actively appearing on TV.