The Challenge - Why Did Shane Get Kicked Off & Where Is He Now?

Shane Raines competed on two seasons of "The Challenge" and went home early both times. Whereas his first disqualification was out of his control, the second was the result of a fight he got into with another cast member.

In 2015, Raines debuted on "The Challenge" Season 27, subtitled "Battle of the Bloodlines." Plenty of viewers were already familiar with his brother Tony from "Real World: Skeletons," and Raines joined per that season's gimmick pairing each of its existing reality show stars with a relative. After Tony fell and ruptured his spleen, the series' producers sent both of them home since that season required its sibling teams to remain intact.

Raines and his brother returned in 2017 for Season 30, subtitled "Dirty 30." He only lasted two episodes filmed during the competition's first week, however, after fighting "Are You the One?" Season 1 competitor Simone Kelly, resulting in them both being kicked off "The Challenge." In their fight's wake, both Raines and Kelly have separately recounted the night's events and effectively blamed the other participant.