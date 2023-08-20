Hell's Kitchen: Who Is The Most Successful Winner In The Competition's History?

Anybody who's watched Gordon Ramsay's "Hell's Kitchen" knows that the long-running reality series has more than earned its ominous title. The series forces a group of up-and-coming chefs to compete for a chance to become head of their very own restaurant — completing challenges under incredible stress and the constant threat of Ramsay's enraged outbursts.

While plenty of "Hell's Kitchen" winners have gone on to do great things after their appearance on the show, sometimes a contestant comes along who simply blows every other chef out of the water. Such was the case with Season 10 winner Christina Wilson, who is by far the most successful contestant in the history of "Hell's Kitchen." Following her "Hell's Kitchen" win in 2012, Wilson was handed the reins to Gordon Ramsay Steak in Las Vegas, and by 2015, she had climbed up the ladder to become the Culinary Director of Gordon Ramsay Restaurants US.

As of 2023, Wilson is currently working as the Vice President of Culinary at Gordon Ramsay North America and appears frequently on "Hell's Kitchen" as a sous chef. Having risen from a humble "Hell's Kitchen" contestant to a cornerstone of the Gordon Ramsay restaurant empire, there can be no doubt that Wilson is the most successful chef to ever compete in the series.