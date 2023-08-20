My 600-Lb Life: Where Is Olivia Cruz Now?

The goal of TLC's "My 600-lb Life" is to help people have healthier lives. While that sadly doesn't always happen, there are success stories, such as Olivia Cruz from Season 2.

At the start of her episode, she weighed 578 pounds and entirely depended on her family for the most basic tasks, living in her mother's basement. She already had two weight loss surgeries that didn't provide results, so she gave Dr. Now a shot. It ended up being precisely what she needed, as she ended up dropping around 400 pounds.

She later appeared on an episode of "My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now" so that fans could see what she's been up to since her episode initially aired. She was doing a lot better and admitted how her life completely changed, "For the first time since I can remember, I can be active as much as I want, without having to use my cane or rest my knee. I'm so excited that my dreams are not just hopes for the future now. They're literally starting to happen." Other than that, it seems Cruz is dedicated to keeping things lowkey.