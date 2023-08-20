My 600-Lb Life: Where Is Olivia Cruz Now?
The goal of TLC's "My 600-lb Life" is to help people have healthier lives. While that sadly doesn't always happen, there are success stories, such as Olivia Cruz from Season 2.
At the start of her episode, she weighed 578 pounds and entirely depended on her family for the most basic tasks, living in her mother's basement. She already had two weight loss surgeries that didn't provide results, so she gave Dr. Now a shot. It ended up being precisely what she needed, as she ended up dropping around 400 pounds.
She later appeared on an episode of "My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now" so that fans could see what she's been up to since her episode initially aired. She was doing a lot better and admitted how her life completely changed, "For the first time since I can remember, I can be active as much as I want, without having to use my cane or rest my knee. I'm so excited that my dreams are not just hopes for the future now. They're literally starting to happen." Other than that, it seems Cruz is dedicated to keeping things lowkey.
Olivia Cruz hasn't posted on Facebook in a long time
While there's no official word on how Olivia Cruz is doing these days, it appeared she was doing well the last time she posted on Facebook. She last updated her profile picture in 2017, and there are numerous other photos of her keeping the weight off. It also seems she's incredibly appreciative of all Dr. Now was able to do for her, as she uploaded a picture of him and her in 2015 with the caption, "Thank you all who watched my story this past Wednesday, here's a picture of me with the doctor that gave me a second chance at life...thank you Dr.Nowzardan!!" Dr. Now may give some participants tough love, but for those who are willing to commit, the results speak for themselves.
Many of the pictures have comments from family members and other loved ones supporting her through her journey. It's clear she has an immense support network, which has no doubt been instrumental in remaining healthy over the years.
In her "Where Are They Now?" episode, she also mentioned how she was able to work for the first time in years, which was an incredible blessing. Fans may want to know more about what Cruz is doing today, but as long as she's healthy and happy, that's all that matters.