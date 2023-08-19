Modern Family: Ariel Winter's Stars On Mars Goof Would Make Alex Dunphy Cringe

From 2009 to 2020, Ariel Winter endeared herself to millions of fans around the world through her performance as Alex Dunphy, the hyper-intelligent middle child on ABC's "Modern Family." A certifiable genius who borders on condescending (even as a kid), by the time the series finale rolled around, Alex was working in Switzerland as a researcher for Caltech, with even greater prospects on the horizon.

Considering Alex's incredible intellect and penchant for witty comebacks, there's no question that Alex would cringe at the huge mistake that Ariel Winter herself made on the reality competition series "Stars on Mars." In the premiere episode, which sees the celebs arriving at their simulated Mars base, Winter makes a major blunder after one of her fellow contestants arrives. "Lance Armstrong is a real friggin' astronaut," she says in a confessional, appearing to mistake the famous cyclist for Neil Armstrong, the first man on the moon.

"You need to Google him. You need to know everything about him because he is so cool," Winters continues in her confessional. She later confides her excitement to "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams, doubling down to ask if the "astronaut" in their midst was going to judge the competition.