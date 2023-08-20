Is Jackass 4.5 On Paramount+? Here's Where You Can Watch The Extended Version
Subscribers on Paramount's streaming service have plenty of options, especially when it comes to the "Jackass" franchise. The streamer has every episode from the popular MTV series available to enjoy and also contains several of the "Jackass" movies released over the years, including "Jackass Forever" which came out in 2022. The $10 million feature earned over $70 million at the box office, and, like other movies that bear the iconic name, an extended version was unleashed on May 20, 2022, called "Jackass 4.5." But is it one of the choices on Paramount+?
While it's no secret that "Jackass Forever" was a success, several accounts allege that the additional material in the extended cut makes it a must-watch experience for fans like Ricky Valero from Ready Steady Cut, who wrote in the flick's review, "Jackass 4.5 is exactly what you would hope for. An in-depth look at the behind the scenes of what made Jackass Forever Great." I
t would seem the extra large take on the fourth film is a worthwhile addition to the titles found on the Paramount streamer. But "Jackass 4.5" is not available on Paramount+, and the only place fans can find it is on Netflix, which has worked out pretty well for the extra helping of "Jackass Forever." According to FlixPatrol, the extended take on the fourth "Jackass" motion picture has occupied the streamer's Top Ten for both movies and the overall platform in dozens of countries.
The situation may seem confusing, and some people may wonder why "Jackass 4.5" ended up on Netflix and if it will ever make its way to Paramount+.
What does the future hold for Jackass 4.5?
Since the "Jackass" movies have all been released under the Paramount Pictures banner, the fact that "Jackass 4.5" only being an option for consumers on one of Paramount's streaming competitors can be seen as quite a perplexing ordeal. But the reasoning for Netflix's hold on the extended version is pretty simple, at least according to Preston Lacy.
The comedian, who's been with the "Jackass" family since their small-screen days and has appeared in several films, including "Jackass Forever" responded to Steve-O's question in a 2022 clip from "Steve-O's Wild Ride!" regarding why "Jackass 4.5" wasn't available on Paramount's streaming platform by saying the reasoning was most likely, "For money, I'm sure they didn't hurt themselves." Licensing content to the competition is all the rage in the recent streaming climate, and Paramount isn't immune from making money off the current industry trends.
But it seems it won't do that kind of business much longer. Lacy further explained why the situation was different for "Jackass Forever" and what the future holds for "Jackass 4.5" as well as other releases from Paramount Pictures. "Paramount Plus has first rights on Forever," Lacy said in the interview. "It will go to Paramount+ first, and then be able to rent on other streaming sites and then they are saying in 2024 Paramount is going 100 percent streaming their stuff only. Like they won't let you go anywhere else."
It appears that Netflix might not have "Jackass 4.5" forever, and soon, Paramount Pictures will keep its content for its platform's subscribers, which means the extended cut of "Jackass Forever" will join the rest of the titles occupying the "Jackass" legacy on Paramount+ in 2024.