Is Jackass 4.5 On Paramount+? Here's Where You Can Watch The Extended Version

Subscribers on Paramount's streaming service have plenty of options, especially when it comes to the "Jackass" franchise. The streamer has every episode from the popular MTV series available to enjoy and also contains several of the "Jackass" movies released over the years, including "Jackass Forever" which came out in 2022. The $10 million feature earned over $70 million at the box office, and, like other movies that bear the iconic name, an extended version was unleashed on May 20, 2022, called "Jackass 4.5." But is it one of the choices on Paramount+?

While it's no secret that "Jackass Forever" was a success, several accounts allege that the additional material in the extended cut makes it a must-watch experience for fans like Ricky Valero from Ready Steady Cut, who wrote in the flick's review, "Jackass 4.5 is exactly what you would hope for. An in-depth look at the behind the scenes of what made Jackass Forever Great." I

t would seem the extra large take on the fourth film is a worthwhile addition to the titles found on the Paramount streamer. But "Jackass 4.5" is not available on Paramount+, and the only place fans can find it is on Netflix, which has worked out pretty well for the extra helping of "Jackass Forever." According to FlixPatrol, the extended take on the fourth "Jackass" motion picture has occupied the streamer's Top Ten for both movies and the overall platform in dozens of countries.

The situation may seem confusing, and some people may wonder why "Jackass 4.5" ended up on Netflix and if it will ever make its way to Paramount+.