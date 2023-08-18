Ahsoka's Return To The Jedi Is A Rancor-Sized Plot Hole Disney+ Needs To Fix

After a long wait and several cameos in "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett," "Ahsoka" is finally almost here. The live-action "Star Wars" show is both a successor to the beloved animated series "Rebels" and a continuation of the larger New Republic era storylines, all while praying tribute to Timothy Zahn's classic Grand Admiral Thrawn novels. With Dave Filoni taking the helm and a bunch of popular characters coming back, "Ahsoka" is set to be a hit. However, there's one big issue that the series needs to address in order to succeed.

By the end of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," Ahsoka Tano is fully removed from the Jedi Order. She operates as a rebel throughout the Imperial era, and though she continues to use the Force and her dual lightsabers, she never returns to the old ways. In her battle with Darth Vader in "Star Wars Rebels," which occurs just a few years before "A New Hope," she reiterates that she doesn't consider herself a Jedi. So why does the Rosario Dawson version of the character seem so pro-Jedi in the "Mandalorian" timeline?

Sure, she still may not identify as a Jedi, but she embraces all of the tenets and ideals that defined the old order — resistance to personal attachments, traditional views on training, and a stoic relationship to the world. These traits feel directly antithetical to what Ahsoka has historically been, and the new show needs to explain why she's returned to the old Jedi ways.