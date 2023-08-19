Fast & Furious: Who Plays Mia Toretto? The Two Stars Behind One Beloved Character

The "Fast & Furious" franchise is known for its many characters. Whether they're canonically good, evil, alive, or dead, anyone could pop up in the next Toretto family adventure. However, amidst all the pure chaos in each "Fast & Furious" movie, the franchise has an unsung hero: Mia Toretto.

For over 20 years, Jordana Brewster has brought Mia Toretto to life, appearing in seven of the ten movies. Although "Fast & Furious" is undoubtedly her most well-known role, Brewster began acting at a young age, earning recognition for her early work in soap operas, mainly playing Nikki Munson in "As the World Turns." Outside of the "Fast & Furious" series, she's starred in several feature-length films, including Robert Rodriguez's "The Faculty," "The Invisible Circus," and "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning." Brewster also starred in TV reboots like "Dallas," playing Elena Ramos, and "Lethal Weapon," as Dr. Maureen Cahill.

However, Brewster isn't the only actress to play Mia Toretto, as "F9" brought in Siena Agudong to portray a younger Mia in flashbacks. Aside from her recent "Fast & Furious" appearance, Agudong played a young Billie Wesker in Netflix's short-lived "Resident Evil," Reina in the Disney+ original movie "Upside-Down Magic," and the titular Nick in Netflix's "No Good Nick." Although it doesn't seem like her "Fast & Furious" future is bright, she could always return if future installments require some flashbacks.