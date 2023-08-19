Criminal Minds: Who Is Stephen Walker & How Did His Story End?

Like many long-running police procedurals, "Criminal Minds" is well known for having a constantly changing cast of main characters, with a wide variety of FBI special agents coming and going throughout the show's impressive 15-season run on CBS. Even with the cast's revolving door nature, not many main characters can boast that they lasted for less than a full season, as was the case with Stephen Walker (Damon Gupton). Walker first joined the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit in the Season 12 episode "Scarecrow," where he was introduced as an expert profiler who had transferred from the Behavioral Analysis Program. Specifically, Walker was recruited to help hunt down the serial killer by proxy known as "Mr. Scratch," aka Peter Lewis (Bodhi Elfman). Lewis was a Harvard graduate and certifiable genius who forced people to hallucinate a shadowy entity named "Mr. Scratch" and commit murder or die by suicide.

Having escaped from prison during the events of Season 11, Lewis spent much of Season 12 tormenting Walker and the rest of the BAU team that had put him in prison back in Season 10. Although Walker participates in several minor cases throughout this season, he most significantly contributes to the manhunt for "Mr. Scratch," working alongside the BAU to end the killer's reign of terror.

