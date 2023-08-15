Naruto's 5 Cringiest Moments According To Reddit

Of all the shōnen manga and anime of the last quarter-century, the most notable — commercially, culturally, and editorially — is almost certainly "Naruto." The Masashi Kishimoto-created series about the coming-of-age process of a group of young ninjas in the throes of war and supernatural calamity has left an imprint on worldwide pop culture that very few other properties can match. And of course, though the manga itself is a massive hit, a lot of that popularity is down to the long-running anime franchise now spanning three series: "Naruto," "Naruto: Shippuden," and the generational sequel "Boruto."

For its fans, the "Naruto" anime has been such an established source of comfort and emotion for so long now that it has entered that larger-than-life cultural phenomenon zone where "quality" is almost beside the point. If you grew up on "Naruto," it scarcely matters how good or bad the show is in its sum total; it exists above that. It's "Naruto."

The flip side of that, of course, is that no one will take the series to task more viciously and ferociously when the occasion calls for it than its own fanbase — as demonstrated by a 2017 Reddit thread by a since-deleted account on r/Naruto that asked posters to name the most cringeworthy thing they had ever seen on the show. Plenty of scenes, lines, and moments were cited — any show with 700+ episodes and countless storylines will have its fair share of clunkers — but something of a consensus on the absolute cringiest still managed to emerge.