Willy Wonka Theory Might Change Everything You Thought About Charlie's Prize

1971's "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," and by extension the 2005 remake, seems like a whimsical adventure when you watch it as a child. A group tours a candy factory operated by the larger-than-life Willy Wonka (Gene Wilder). The bad children are punished, while noble Charlie (Peter Ostrum) is rewarded with owning the business, and he gets to live in it with his family, seemingly ending their financial hardships once and for all. But while it appears like a happy ending, one startling fan theory suggests it's anything but.

Redditor u/MasterLawlz posits that Willy Wonka punishes every other child; it makes sense he would save the worst punishment of all for Charlie. They declare, "Owning and running the chocolate factory was not a positive experience for Wonka. It took a very obvious toll on his mental health and made him basically unable to interact with other people. The trials he laid out were to see if the potential kids could take care of the factory." The other kids were naughty and, thereby, unfit to run the company. For example, Augustus Gloop (Michael Böllner) eats and contaminates the product, and Violet Beauregarde (Denise Nickerson) doesn't follow instructions.

If Willy Wonka gave the factory to any of the others, they'd surely run it into the ground. But Charlie's different, as u/MasterLawlz continues, "Charlie was the only one just gullible enough and innocent enough to take care of the factory and follow the rules forever, and Wonka saw that he was the only one suitable to push this hellish existence on. He'll be fine in the near future when his family is alive but when they're all eventually gone then he'll likely realize Wonka's factory was never a reward at all."