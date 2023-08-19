Harry Potter: What Happened To Hermione Granger After Hogwarts?

She's the reason we know how to pronounce the Levitation Charm ("Wingardium Leviosa") just right and is undeniably the cleverest of Hogwarts' three greatest heroes. It comes as no surprise, then, that Muggle-born witch Hermione Granger is destined for greatness in the years that follow "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows."

Merlin knows that she deserves it. After sticking with Harry and Ron through thick and thin, Hermione may have had to make one of the most heartbreaking sacrifices in J.K. Rowling's story. To keep her family out of danger, she temporarily removes her parents' memories of her and sends them away to live in Australia. But what happens in the years that follow after the dust settles from the Second Wizarding War?

In staying fully on the Hermione brand, she is the only one of Gryffindor's legendary, heroic trio who returns to school to finish her NEWTs (Nastily Exhausting Wizarding Tests). After getting all her educational affairs in order, she marries Ron and works at the Department for the Regulation and Control of Magical Creatures, followed by the Department of Magical Law Enforcement. As hardworking as ever, though, Hermione then goes on to get a seat in the highest office in all the land of broomsticks and fantastic beasts.