Harry Potter: What Happened To Hermione Granger After Hogwarts?
She's the reason we know how to pronounce the Levitation Charm ("Wingardium Leviosa") just right and is undeniably the cleverest of Hogwarts' three greatest heroes. It comes as no surprise, then, that Muggle-born witch Hermione Granger is destined for greatness in the years that follow "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows."
Merlin knows that she deserves it. After sticking with Harry and Ron through thick and thin, Hermione may have had to make one of the most heartbreaking sacrifices in J.K. Rowling's story. To keep her family out of danger, she temporarily removes her parents' memories of her and sends them away to live in Australia. But what happens in the years that follow after the dust settles from the Second Wizarding War?
In staying fully on the Hermione brand, she is the only one of Gryffindor's legendary, heroic trio who returns to school to finish her NEWTs (Nastily Exhausting Wizarding Tests). After getting all her educational affairs in order, she marries Ron and works at the Department for the Regulation and Control of Magical Creatures, followed by the Department of Magical Law Enforcement. As hardworking as ever, though, Hermione then goes on to get a seat in the highest office in all the land of broomsticks and fantastic beasts.
Hermione is elected Minister of Magic in approximately 2019
Hermione becomes one of history's only Muggle-born Ministers of Magic, following trailblazer Nobby Leach, whose time in office ran from 1962 to 1968. She takes over from consistently cool-looking legend Kingsley Shacklebolt, and together with Harry and Ron, she changes the wizarding world for the better, doing away with the pro-pure-blood mentality that has plagued it for centuries. She also has two children with Ron, Rose and Hugo, the former of whom also starts at Hogwarts simultaneously with Harry and Ginny's son Albus.
All of her hard work, however, comes close to being undone during the events of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," when her good pal with that well-known facial scar comes across a highly powerful Time-Turner, which gets into the hands of Albus Potter and his best friend, Scorpius Malfoy. What follows almost becomes a permanent alteration in the timeline, where Ron and Hermione never married and she never got the big gig she worked so hard to obtain. Thankfully, she, Harry, Ron, Ginny, and Draco Malfoy work together to make things right and keep time in line with how it's always been.
With all those credits to her name, she even gets one of the most extraordinary claims to fame someone can obtain in the wizarding world — her own Chocolate Frog card. Now that's when you know you've made it.