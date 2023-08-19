The Ending Of Monstrous Explained

The monster in "Monstrous" is an unusual creature. It first appears as a vague, nearly formless apparition in Cody's room. We're not sure what it is or what it wants, but soon enough it seems to show its sinister intent. Cody is understandably terrified of the creature, hiding from it and screaming for help when it appears, and in one of the film's most visceral moments, it attempts to envelop him while he's covered under his blankets. But what exactly is this monster, and what does it really want?

Well, early in the film we learn that Laura had once been extremely close with her grandmother, which is revealed in a flashback to her childhood. We also learn that in the present her grandmother had long since passed away, and in the film's final moments, we discover that the monster and her grandmother are one and the same — at least within Laura's perspective of events.

After we learn that Cody isn't quite real — and has been dead for some time — we discover that his great-grandmother has been trying to help bring Cody from the land of the living into the afterlife. The lake represents the world beyond, and once Laura realizes that Cody is really gone, she takes him down to meet the creature at the shore. There, it transforms into her own grandmother, who takes Cody beneath the water, allowing Laura's vision of him to metaphorically move on.