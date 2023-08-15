Is Hallmark Included With Peacock? Where To Stream Holiday & Mystery Favorites

Those who have looked through Peacock's Hallmark Hub catalog will notice "Mean Girls" star Lacey Chabert's face in quite a few of the films' posters. Chabert played numerous spunky Hallmark characters, like Avery in the "Wedding Veil" film series. During a 2021 interview with Hallmark Channel, Chabert discussed the significance of the first film of the "Wedding Veil" franchise, which is a viewing option for Peacock Premium users, and features stars such as Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney.

"I am in love with this story, this has been a long-time passion project of mine ... It's not just about the romance ... The story really sits in the friendships. And those three women are soulmates in their own way. With every project I do with Hallmark, I hope to bring some joy into people's homes," said the "Party of Five" star.

Like the "Wedding Veil" film series, the show "When Calls the Heart" is a female-driven Hallmark project that Peacock Premium users may enjoy. In a Hallmark Channel interview, the show's cast members, Kayla Wallace, Andrea Brooks, and Amanda Wong, discussed the show's tenth season. During the interview, Brooks noted that her character Faith Carter has a significant bond with Wallace and Wong's characters, Fiona Miller and Mei Sou. She shared that Fiona, Mei, and Faith help each other as they face adversity. "These are three women, each of us, are very career focused, so the fact that it's forcing each of these three ladies to confront feelings is kind of a nice — it's a little different than what we've seen in the past," said Brooks.

So, if some feel good wholesome Hallmark viewing is what you crave, Peacock has you covered.