The Worst Episode Of Better Call Saul, According To IMDb

After putting together one of the greatest television dramas of all time in the form of "Breaking Bad," creator Vince Gilligan set his sights on a spin-off. "Better Call Saul" puts the focus on Jimmy "Saul Goodman" McGill (Bob Odenkirk), exploring his complicated relationships with the people in his life as well as the legal system. While most spin-offs of successful shows crash and burn in short order, "Better Call Saul" has become a small-screen classic in its own right, standing at the forefront of AMC's programming lineup for six total seasons.

On the whole, "Better Call Saul" doesn't disappoint. It has drama, a touch of comedy, numerous memorable moments, and more, making it more than a worthy successor to "Breaking Bad." However, if one were to rank all of the show's 63 episodes, one would inevitably have to end up at the bottom of the list. Over on IMDb, that spot belongs to the Season 1 installment "Alpine Shepherd Boy," which is technically tied for the spot with Season 2's "Rebecca," but the former has more ratings, so it's further cemented as the worst of the bunch.

Of course, "Alpine Shepherd Boy" is just at the bottom of the list according to IMDb users. What does a much different corner of the internet, Reddit, think the show's weakest link is?