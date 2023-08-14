Darth Vader Used Purple Lightsabers Once & Only Real Star Wars Fans Know Why

The lightsaber from "Star Wars" is one of the most iconic movie props of all time. The weapon has even developed its own mythology, with red lightsabers representing the dark side of the Force while blue and green ones are often used by Jedi. Of course, there are numerous other colors that hint at all the various shades of gray one can exist in with the Force.

One of the most intriguing is the purple lightsaber. It's most often affiliated with Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson), and diehard "Star Wars" fans know the story of how Jackson specifically asked George Lucas if his blade could be purple. However, Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) also sported purple lightsabers in a very obscure piece of "Star Wars" lore.

Boris Vallejo made some posters for "The Empire Strikes Back" in 1980 that were cross-promotional with Coca-Cola. One has Darth Vader ominously standing above the rest of the cast wielding two purple lightsabers. On the other, Luke has a purple blade while on Dagobah. It goes without saying a Coca-Cola poster isn't canon to "Star Wars," and the color change was likely an error. However, it's not the only saber mistake to transpire in a galaxy far, far away.