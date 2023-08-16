Where To Watch Criminal Minds: Evolution

The world of "Criminal Minds" is still going strong, but it's looking quite a bit different these days compared to how it used to. Less than three years after the original "Criminal Minds" TV series wrapped up its roughly 15-year run in 2020, the show returned to fans by way of a freshly rebranded sequel series: "Criminal Minds: Evolution."

There are quite a few changes from "Criminal Minds" to "Criminal Minds: Evolution," from the absences of certain classic characters to its new season-long case narrative format. However, there have also been a sizable number of behind-the-scenes changes with regard to the show's distribution, most crucially being that it's no longer airing on its classic network home of CBS. With that in mind, fans who haven't seen "Criminal Minds: Evolution" yet may be wondering where exactly to watch it.

The simplest answer is that "Criminal Minds: Evolution" has moved the franchise over to the streaming service Paramount+, which hosts many CBS-affiliated properties. However, that's not the only way that fans can catch up with the series.