Demon Slayer: Who Is The Weakest Hashira & Why Doesn't It Matter?

In the world of "Demon Slayer," the top-ranking members of the eponymous Demon Slayer Core are known as "Hashira," a title granted to incredibly skilled warriors who have mastered one of the elemental Breathing Styles used by the Core and proved their worth by slaying powerful demons. Each Hashira has a distinctive set of abilities that is usually tied to the unique nature of their breathing style, and although they all share the same rank, some Hashira are far stronger than others.

For example, the Stone Pillar Gyomei Himejima and the Sound Pillar Tengen Uzui both rank in the upper echelon of strength, while the Serpent Pillar Obanai Iguro is shown to be somewhat weak. But the weakest Hashira in the entire series by far is the Insect Pillar, Shinobu Kocho, who canonically lacks the strength to slice off a demon's head. Fortunately, this doesn't really matter, since the unique powers of Shinobu's Insect Breathing Style make her one of the most deadly fighters in the entire Demon Slayer Core.

Within both the manga and anime, Shinobu is shown to rely on quick thrusting and piercing attacks rather than straightforward slashes since her small arms don't allow her to slice through a demon's neck. She uses her Nichirin Sword like an insect's stinger to inject her foes with a wisteria-based poison that is lethal to demons and is able to take down immensely powerful foes with just a single thrust.