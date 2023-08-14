Who Plays Charlie's Ex-Boyfriend On Friends & Where Is He Now?
Throughout the run of "Friends," there are a handful of part-time partners for Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) who take up the time until the latter decides to get off the plane in the last-ever episode of the Emmy-winning show. One notable love interest for Ross in the lead-up to the show's last hurrah is Charlie Wheeler (Aisha Tyler), who initially falls for Joey (Matt LeBlanc) before realizing that Dr. Gellar is the one she really wants. It is a romance that doesn't last that long (much like Joey and Rachel's doomed time together), though, as the cause of the big break-up between Dr. Gellar and Dr. Wheeler is an enigmatic old flame, Dr. Benjamin Hobart, played by Greg Kinnear.
Best known for his Oscar-nominated performance in "As Good as It Gets" and his roles in "Little Miss Sunshine" and "Mystery Men," Greg Kinnear causes some bother as the revered Dr. Hobart, from whom Ross is attempting to be approved a grant. It proves to be an impossible task for Ross, as Dr. Hobart is more focused on winning back his ex-girlfriend Charlie, leading to what becomes one of the most awkward moments for our favorite paleontologist who never went to "Jurassic Park." It also became one of the funniest portions of the show's lengthy blooper reels.
Ross makes an uncomfortable exit from Charlie and Benji's life
In Season 10, Episode 6, "The One with Ross' Grant," a close-quarters scene between David Schwimmer, Aisha Tyler, and Greg Kinnear led to the trio breaking character on more than one occasion. Apparently, Ross expressing how he is beginning to "feel a little uncomfortable" was enough for all three of them to break, making for a hilarious bit of behind-the-scenes footage. Since then, Kinnear has dabbled in more comedy, comprised of some hits and misses. After his appearance on "Friends," he starred with Matt Damon as conjoined twins in "Stuck on You" (which has aged as badly as you'd imagine), followed by the likes of "Little Miss Sunshine," "Baby Mama," and "Anchorman 2."
He also has dropped the laughs, appearing in "Green Zone," where he reunited with Matt Damon, and the limited television series "The Kennedys," where he played Jack Kennedy. Since then, some of his most notable appearances have been on the small screen starring in "House of Cards," the second adaptation of Stephen King's "The Stand," and most recently, the 4th season of "You" on Netflix.