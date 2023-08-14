Who Plays Charlie's Ex-Boyfriend On Friends & Where Is He Now?

Throughout the run of "Friends," there are a handful of part-time partners for Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) who take up the time until the latter decides to get off the plane in the last-ever episode of the Emmy-winning show. One notable love interest for Ross in the lead-up to the show's last hurrah is Charlie Wheeler (Aisha Tyler), who initially falls for Joey (Matt LeBlanc) before realizing that Dr. Gellar is the one she really wants. It is a romance that doesn't last that long (much like Joey and Rachel's doomed time together), though, as the cause of the big break-up between Dr. Gellar and Dr. Wheeler is an enigmatic old flame, Dr. Benjamin Hobart, played by Greg Kinnear.

Best known for his Oscar-nominated performance in "As Good as It Gets" and his roles in "Little Miss Sunshine" and "Mystery Men," Greg Kinnear causes some bother as the revered Dr. Hobart, from whom Ross is attempting to be approved a grant. It proves to be an impossible task for Ross, as Dr. Hobart is more focused on winning back his ex-girlfriend Charlie, leading to what becomes one of the most awkward moments for our favorite paleontologist who never went to "Jurassic Park." It also became one of the funniest portions of the show's lengthy blooper reels.