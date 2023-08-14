The Witcher: Ladies Of The Wood Explained

"The Witcher" franchise is full of ghoulish, terrifying monsters. From shapeshifting Dopplers to the centipede-like Myriapods to the bewitching Deathless Mother, these supernatural beings are the stuff of nightmares. However, fewer are more terrifying than The Ladies of the Wood, also known as The Crones of Crookback Bog.

First appearing in "The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt" video game, the Ladies of Wood — Brewess, Weavess, and Whispess — are ancient witches who hang out in the swamplands of Velen. The creatures are said to be older than humans, mages, elves, and academies, but no one knows their true names or the types of monsters they actually are. However, it's believed that they were created by a powerful being called The Lady in the Wood, aka She-Who-Knows, as she was lonely and wanted some company. It wasn't a happy home, however, as the three sisters ultimately killed their mother and imprisoned her immortal soul in a tree to stop her from tormenting people.

This act of matricide might make the Ladies of the Wood seem sympathetic toward humans, but that couldn't be further from the truth. These rascals have been known to do despicable things to mortals for their own nefarious purposes, but they do make up for it in some ways.