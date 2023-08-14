The Wheel Of Time S2: Rosamund Pike Walked A Tightrope Between Fantasy & Humanity - Exclusive Interview

Do either of you have any dream guest stars that you'd love to appear on future seasons of the show?

Pike: We're getting a few. One of my dreams actually appeared in Season 2, which was Lindsay Duncan, who is one of our classiest British actresses. She comes into it in a very interesting way in Season 2. We've got some really great villains. We've got fantastic opportunities for people to come in and have a lot of fun. That's what our guest stars does feel. I can't really be specific, sorry, but our guest stars feel it. They come in, they're given really meaty roles. They're given some of the best lines. Sometimes, we're envious of the guest stars' lines, aren't we?

Stradowski: Yeah, sometimes I'm jealous. They go in and out.

Pike: And they get fantastic costumes. What's not to love about that? I was just working with Sophie Okonedo again, and she'd just come from playing Medea in the West End. She said, "I love this show. I have the best time."

Were there any challenging moments filming a show that is so magical and is set in this other world?

Pike: It's always finding the sweet spot between the escapist fantasy that you want to offer up and the human drama within its framework. It's walking that tightrope. That's what we ultimately want. We want the grounded human emotion against the fantastical backdrop. It's a work in progress. We're always getting closer to that sweet spot, and Season 2 is definitely a step in the right direction.

Stradowski: Definitely. That's what is really beautiful. It's those moments where we can make it human, for example, by showing Moiraine's family. In the books, you don't really explore that kind of stuff. Showing that human side and showing more of the inner worlds and the histories of these characters, that's where the fruits lie and that's where we can go even further than the books.

"The Wheel of Time" Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on September 1, 2023.