The Wheel Of Time S2: Rosamund Pike Walked A Tightrope Between Fantasy & Humanity - Exclusive Interview

How did it feel to return to the set and start telling the next chapter of the story?

Josha Stradowski: Amazing, right?

Rosamund Pike: To be in a hit show is a good feeling all around. It means the fans have voted in our favor. The audiences have come to the show, they've come to the platform. It would've been awful if we'd screwed it up because it's such a mighty world that [author] Robert Jordan created.

I want this show to be a library show for Amazon and be something that's rewatched in 20 years time, not just for now. I feel we have a duty to get to the end of the story. It feels really good to be announcing Season 2 and shooting Season 3 as we do so. Good places. Good times.

You've already been renewed for Season 3, so what can fans expect from the next season of the show?

Stradowski: I just came from set ... and tomorrow, I'll be on set again. It's amazing to see how the show is finding its form. It does feel like, just as in the books, it's something that lives and it's growing. We can now lean onto each other as actors, but also with the writers and the showrunner Rafe [Judkins]. That's a lot of fun. In the first season, we established the stuff and now we can be a bit more funky and get into it, and that's great.