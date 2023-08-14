A Forgotten Better Call Saul Special Sheds New Light On A Key Breaking Bad Moment

Ahead of the 2015 premiere of "Better Call Saul," AMC released a special one-off digital comic to bridge the gap between "Breaking Bad" and its Bob Odenkirk-starring follow-up, and it proves that things could have played out very differently for both shows. "Better Call Saul: Client Development" takes place during "Breaking Bad" Season 2, Episode 8, and follows the episode's events from the perspective of Saul Goodman and his longtime fixer Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks). After arranging for professional fall guy Jimmy "In-N-Out" Kilkelly to go to jail for Walter White (Bryan Cranston), as seen in the episode, the comic picks up with Saul concerned about getting involved with Walter and his drug empire. He tasks Mike with looking into this "Heisenberg" to determine if he can be trusted in the future.

As meticulous and calculating as ever, Mike finds his man, tracking Walter down to the high school where he teaches. Like the episode, the book ends with Saul surprising Walt in his classroom, ready to do business. However, a scene in the comic taking place immediately before this unannounced visit shows a crucial moment not seen in the shows. Before meeting Walt, Saul ponders to Mike whether he should accept him as a client, or if the best way to handle him would be with "the other thing," inferring he may have considered having Walt killed before their partnership ever even began. Saul thinks it over alone in his office before we see him shocking Walt at school.

The book was written Jenn Carroll and Gordon Smith. Steve Ellis provided the art, alongside Jon Haeffner on colors. Kevin Colden served as letterer.