The Ending Of Final Girl Explained

What do you get when you mix old school diners, suit-wearing serial killers, and a trained assassin? "Final Girl" dares to ask that question with a fun story about a group of local murderers biting off more than they can chew. Directed by Tyler Shields and starring Abigail Breslin and Wes Bentley, "Final Girl" might not have impressed critics when it debuted in 2015, but it's just unique enough to make for an entertaining evolution of the slasher genre.

Part of what makes "Final Girl" stand out are some bizarre design choices on the part of the director. The movie is set in its own little world where '50s diners still exist and serial killers dress to the nines before hunting their victims. The style harkens back to a time that once inspired golden age slasher movies. It also helps distract from the lingering questions that will pile up in your mind as you make your way through the story.

Are the two main characters part of a secret organization, or are they freelance assassins who are barely more sane than the killers they hunt? What's really going on with everyone's fashion choices? And were those people wearing panda suits? The ending of "Final Girl" doesn't have many answers to offer inquisitive viewers, but we've managed to fill the gaps on its behalf.