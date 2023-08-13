Obi-Wan Kenobi: How Did Reva Survive Anakin's Attack? The Dark Side May Have Answers

Of all the characters introduced in the Disney+ limited series "Obi-Wan Kenobi," perhaps none is more compelling than Moses Ingram's ruthless Sith Inquisitor Reva Sevander. Vengeful to the point of being sociopathic, her traumatic survival of Anakin Skywalker's (Hayden Christensen) Jedi Temple massacre creates a dark obsession within her to become his ultimate assassin.

She comes close to exacting this goal by leveraging both her apparent loyalty to the Dark Side and Darth Vader's own obsessive hatred of his old master (Ewan McGregor) to make an attempt on the Sith Lord's life (while his thoughts and energies are otherwise expended). Reva is eventually disarmed during her long-awaited duel with Vader, giving him an opening to drive his lightsaber through her chest — and yet, this seemingly mortal wound would not prove fatal.

While it may be a bit hard to swallow for some (after all, a similar wound claims Qui-Gon Jinn's life decades earlier), Reva's survival could be explained through her powerful connection to the dark side of the force. As fans have already seen, those with this connection are often able to sustain themselves through raw hate alone, even when confronted with dire circumstances. In this manner, Maul (Ray Park, Sam Witwer in "The Clone Wars") survives being severed in half. Meanwhile, in the expanded "Legends" continuity, the ancient Sith Lord Darth Sion survives the Great Sith War and achieves a perverse sort of immortality by using his unspeakable agony to fuel his hatred, and his hatred to fuel his grotesque vitality. "Kenobi" even depicts how exactly Reva channels her hate to survive to the series' end.